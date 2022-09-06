Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul
Seller hoped the notes would raise £3,000
A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.
The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.
During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.
The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.
Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the notes would sell for £3,000, allowing her to take 11 members of her family on holiday for their diamond wedding anniversary.
However, the couple were flabberghasted to see that the first note alone sold for £8,000, while three £5 notes with consecutive serial numbers were sold as one lot for £16,000.
On closer inspection, it was discovered that eight of the notes were issued in the couple’s local mint in Bristol. While white banknotes in London from the early 1900s are relatively common, often with an estimated value of between £50-£100, Bristol-issued white banknotes are much rarer.
Appraiser David Fergus added: “To find one Bank of England white £5 note is unusual, to find this many and the £10 note, it’s unheard of. I’ve never come across this before. It’s absolutely incredible.”
The notes sold for £51,489, marking a Cash in the Attic series record. After all nine notes sold, it was revealed that they were all bought by the president of the International Bank Note Society.
Janet said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever expect those notes to get that sort of money. And now from a very simple diamond wedding celebration with the family, I am hoping I can take them all on a lovely cruise.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies