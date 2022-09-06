Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.

The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.

During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.

The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.

Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the notes would sell for £3,000, allowing her to take 11 members of her family on holiday for their diamond wedding anniversary.

However, the couple were flabberghasted to see that the first note alone sold for £8,000, while three £5 notes with consecutive serial numbers were sold as one lot for £16,000.

On closer inspection, it was discovered that eight of the notes were issued in the couple’s local mint in Bristol. While white banknotes in London from the early 1900s are relatively common, often with an estimated value of between £50-£100, Bristol-issued white banknotes are much rarer.

Appraiser David Fergus added: “To find one Bank of England white £5 note is unusual, to find this many and the £10 note, it’s unheard of. I’ve never come across this before. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The notes sold for £51,489, marking a Cash in the Attic series record. After all nine notes sold, it was revealed that they were all bought by the president of the International Bank Note Society.

Janet said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever expect those notes to get that sort of money. And now from a very simple diamond wedding celebration with the family, I am hoping I can take them all on a lovely cruise.”