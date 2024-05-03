For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

CBS has ignored pleas made by the stars of Blue Bloods to reconsider cancelling the long-running series.

Since news of the police show’s cancellation was announced, cast members Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynihan and Tom Selleck have been outspoken in their disappointment with the network’s decision.

The news may not have come as a huge surprise considering the latest season was only commissioned when the cast and producers agreed to a 25 per cent pay cut. But last month, both Wahlberg and Moynihan said that “everybody’s really upset and sad” that the procedural’s 14th season will serve as the end of the series.

Meanwhile, in a message to CBS earlier this year, Selleck said there are an “awful lot of people” who think the show should continue.

Despite these comments from Wahlberg, Moynihan and Selleck, the network has announced the show will definitely still be ending later this year.

Discussing the network’s 2024 schedule on Thursday (2 May), CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said that Blue Bloods will definitely still be ending when the second half of season 14 airs this autumn.

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show,” Deadline reported Reisenbach as saying. She added. “We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the send off it deserves.”

Addressing comments made by the show’s lead cast members, Reisenbach said: “We love this cast – we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, follows fictional New York police commissioner and family patriarch Frank Raegan (Selleck) and his children, who all work within law enforcement.

At the time of its cancellation, Selleck said in a statement: “For the past 13 years it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.

Long-running CBS series ‘Blue Bloods’ is coming to an end later this year ( CBS )

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.

“Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

The series also stars Will Estes, Len Cariou and Jennifer Esposito.