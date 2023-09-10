Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MasterChef fans are issuing similar complaints following the Celebrity MasterChef final.

On Friday (8 September), the conclusion to the celebrity version of the cookery competition drew to a close, with former Love Island contestat Luca Bish, Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh and opera singer Wynne Evans, known for the GoCompare car insurance adverts, battling for the trophy.

It was Evans who was crowned champion by judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode, with the former saying of his appearance on the show: “I have never seen a celebrity like him ever before and I’m not sure we ever will again.”

Wynne said that the show has “changed” his life, stating: “This is a brilliant feeling. The kids will love this, they’ll be like, “Dad! I can’t believe you did it when all you cook for us is beans on toast!”

He continued: “It has just been beautiful and I can’t thank Gregg and John and everybody here at MasterChef enough.”

While viewers watched on in happiness as Evans won the series, they were left miffed by one detail: the final’s running time. The Celebrity MasterChef final, just like other finales before it, lasted for just 30 minutes.

“Disappointed” viewers were left particularly confused by the short length of the final considering the BBC could “easily make it” an hour-long show.

One viewer wrote: “Surely we deserve an hour long final show? Highlights of everyone’s best bits and end with bringing them all back together. I feel robbed by 30 little minutes of a final!” Another called it an “anti-climax”.

Find some frustrated responses to the running time below.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.