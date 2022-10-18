Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Channel 4 takes swipe at cost of living crisis as it marks BBC centenary

‘Times really do change!’

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:01
Comments
BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

Channel 4 has enjoyed a swipe at the ongoing cost of living crisis in a message marking the 100th anniversary of the BBC.

The broadcaster celebrated its centenary on 18 October, having originally been established back in 1922.

In a tweet, rival broadcaster Channel 4, which was not founded until 60 years after the BBC, wished it a “Happy Birthday”, but took the chance to make a joke about the current state of the UK.

“Happy Birthday @BBC on your 100th birthday!” wrote the official Channel 4 account, alongside a “party popper” emoji.

“When you were founded we had a King, no one knew if they could afford to put their heating on and we’d just lived through a global pandemic. Times really do change!”

Recommended

The BBC itself is marking the occasion in a number of ways.

From the 24 to 28 October, the popular topical series The One Show is being renamed The One Hundred Show in honour of the milestone.

Over the course of the week, The One Hundred Show aims to highlight the BBC’s “dedication to unearthing and nurturing talent, with plenty of special guests”.

A centenary special of Doctor Who is se to air on 23 October. The episode will be Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor.

Saturday’s (22 October) episode of Strictly Come Dancing will also feature a special tribute to the BBC centenary.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Each couple will dance to a different theme tune to a BBC show, or a song prominently featured on the broadcast network.

Recommended

You can click here for The Independent’s round-up of the 20 best series ever to air on the BBC.

Or you can read our breakdown of the 20 moments that defined the BBC here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in