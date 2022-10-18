Channel 4 takes swipe at cost of living crisis as it marks BBC centenary
‘Times really do change!’
Channel 4 has enjoyed a swipe at the ongoing cost of living crisis in a message marking the 100th anniversary of the BBC.
The broadcaster celebrated its centenary on 18 October, having originally been established back in 1922.
In a tweet, rival broadcaster Channel 4, which was not founded until 60 years after the BBC, wished it a “Happy Birthday”, but took the chance to make a joke about the current state of the UK.
“Happy Birthday @BBC on your 100th birthday!” wrote the official Channel 4 account, alongside a “party popper” emoji.
“When you were founded we had a King, no one knew if they could afford to put their heating on and we’d just lived through a global pandemic. Times really do change!”
The BBC itself is marking the occasion in a number of ways.
From the 24 to 28 October, the popular topical series The One Show is being renamed The One Hundred Show in honour of the milestone.
Over the course of the week, The One Hundred Show aims to highlight the BBC’s “dedication to unearthing and nurturing talent, with plenty of special guests”.
A centenary special of Doctor Who is se to air on 23 October. The episode will be Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor.
Saturday’s (22 October) episode of Strictly Come Dancing will also feature a special tribute to the BBC centenary.
Each couple will dance to a different theme tune to a BBC show, or a song prominently featured on the broadcast network.
You can click here for The Independent’s round-up of the 20 best series ever to air on the BBC.
Or you can read our breakdown of the 20 moments that defined the BBC here.
