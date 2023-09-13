Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Newling, a former star of the Australian reality TV series The Bachelorette, has died at the age of 36.

The TV personality and builder died after his car fell from a cliff, with police saying they are not regarding the incident as suspicious.

Newling, who had a history of controversies and legal issues, had welcomed a daughter with partner Kristal Taylor just weeks before the crash. He also had a second son, 13, from a previous relationship.

The Daily Mail reports that the incident occured in the Dover Heights area, an eastern suburb of Sydney, at 11pm on Saturday 9 September.

Emergency services attended the scene after local residents raised the alarm. After finding the wreckage at the bottom of a 70-metre-high cliff face, paramedics attempted to revive Newling, but were unsuccessful.

A New South Wales police spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au that they had attended the scene, and that a coroner’s report was being prepared.

Newling rose to fame on the 2018 season of TheBachelorette, as one of the men vying to date contestant Ali Oetjen.

While he started the series as one of the frontrunners, Newling recieved criticism from viewers when he refused to introduce Oetjen to his family until their relationship was “exclusive”. Shortly after, he departed the show.

Days after leaving The Bachelorette, Newling made headlines in Australia when he was filmed being wrestled to the floor by bouncers outside a pub. In 2021, he was charged with a drink-driving offence.

Charlie Newling on ‘The Bachelorette' (Channel 10)

Then, in September 2022, he was handed a 13-month prison sentence, to be serviced in the community, after threatening to torture and kill his stepfather.

According to the Mail, Newling sent his mother 37 text messages over a three-hour period in which he threatened to “kill him one day in front of you before I go”.

In another text, he wrote: “You have no idea what I’m capable of but just know it’s not going to be pretty.”

During the court procedings, it was revealed that Newling had struggled with alcohol abuse, and had experienced trauma as a child.

Magistrate Ross Hudson told the court that the “fear, torment and horror” prompted by Newling’s messages was being taken into consideration at sentencing.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.