Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari announce they’re expecting first baby together

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, are welcome their first child together.

The couple, who officially tied the knot in September 2022, shared a joint post to Instagram on 11 September to reveal that they’re expecting. The post included a picture of a baby’s ultrasound, as it was placed next to a white flower on a table.

Mari simply captioned the post with: “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” along with a white heart emoji.

Many famous faces took to the comments to congratulate the pair, including Duhmael’s ex-wife, Fergie, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, Axl.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” the singer commented. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

“Congratulations! The most beautiful news! I’m thrilled for you both!!” The Girl Next Door star Elisha Cuthbert added.

Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley wrote: “I was just thinking this morning about you!!”

Duhamel, 50, and Mari, 29, were first romantically linked in 2019, nearly two years after the actor announced his split from Fergie. In January 2022, the Shotgun Wedding star took to Instagram to reveal that he and Mari were engaged.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of him and his partner, as she was holding a paper that read: “Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?”

After tying the knot in September 2022, Mari went on to praise her relationship with her now-husband. “Everyone told me that after you get married you feel different,” she told Us Weekly, at the time. “To be honest, I never really believed them and I thought it would feel the same way it’s felt being with Joshua for the last three years. But it’s much different! I feel secure.”

Last year, the couple also made headlines when they poked fun at their 21-year age difference. While attending the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, Mari dressed up as 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith, while Duhamel dressed up as her 89-year-old husband, billionaire J Howard Marshall.

Mari went on to post a video on Instagram of her partner in costume, as he was wearing a bald cap. In the caption, she quipped: “What age difference? Ladies and gentlemen Anna Nicole Smith & J. Howard Marshall.”

This wasn’t the first time Duhamel has poked fun at his and his wife’s age gap. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2022, he recalled how he had to go to the emergency room for a back injury, mere hours before his wedding. While he said he no longer had the pain during his big day, after going to the doctor, his back issues continued the next day.

“The next morning, after the wedding, [I] couldn’t get out of bed again,” Duhamel said. “[My wife’s] like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is fine here. This is, like, the first day of my marriage, and I’m wheeling my husband around in a wheelchair.’ I’m already way older than she is.”

“It wasn’t a great start,” he quipped. “But, I was like: ‘Babe, for better or worse.’”