The Bachelorette star Josh Seiter has confirmed he is “alive and well” after a bizarre hoax “death” announcement on his Instagram page.

On Monday news broke that Seiter, 36, had died “unexpectedly”, with a statement posted on social media. However, Seiter has now shared a new video on his Instagram, stating his account was “hacked” in a “cruel joke”.

In a video, Seiter said: “As you can see, I am alive and well.

“Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness, and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts.”