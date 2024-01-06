Who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s time to put your detective hats on: The Masked Singer UK is back with a whole new cast of characters.

The ITV contest calls on audience members – along with judges/super sleuths Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – to guess which singing celebrities are behind the elaborate costumes.

Whoever triumphs will join previous winners including Joss Stone, Nicola Roberts, Charlie Simpson and Natalie Imbruglia.

After the series launched on 30 December, fans were introduced to six out of 12 contestants, with a further six set to be unveiled tonight (Saturday 6 January).

This includes Chicken Caesar, a rooster dressed in the style of a Roman emperor, who is ready to take it to the maximus.

All we’ve heard so far from this mother-clucker is: “I’m Chicken Caesar! It’s great to be here”

That doesn’t give viewers much to go on, but more will be revealed when Chicken Caesar makes their debut on tonight’s show.

Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Other masked celebrities taking part in the new series include Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Rat, Air Fryer and Maypole.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was sensationally revealed as Weather in the first episode, with viewers accusing ITV of “fixing” the series.

On social media, many audience members speculated that Warwick had agreed to make a single appearance on condition of starring in the UK show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She previously appeared on The Masked Singer US in 2020 as Mouse, where she also went out after one episode.

After being unmasked on the US show, Warwick said: “It’s kind of hard to disguise my voice, unfortunately, in this case, and they recognised my voice, there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.