A new series of Love Island is upon us – and that means a new line-up of telegenic singletons vying for true love and £50,000.

The hit ITV2 reality series was postponed last summer due to the pandemic, but is now set to go ahead this month.

Ahead of the new series’ debut on Monday 28 June, ITV has revealed the roster of contestants.

Laura Whitmore will present for a second series running and Iain Stirling will return to provide the show's voiceover.

Among the contestants in this year’s competition is Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester.

The “bubbly” and “funny” contestant said she is taking part on Love Island because she has “been in awful ‘situationships’” in the past.

Asked what she is looking for in a romantic partner, Burrows said: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

“Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Love Island returns Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.