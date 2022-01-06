Chris Noth edited out of And Just Like That season finale amid assault allegations

Chris Noth has been edited out of the forthcoming And Just Like That finale amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

On Wednesday (5 January), TVLine reported that a scene between John James “Mr Big” Preston (Noth) and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw has been left out of the episode that is scheduled to release on 3 February.

The news was later confirmed by Variety.

*Spoilers for the first and final episodes of the ongoing And Just Like That season ahead*

Noth’s character was shockingly killed off in the season premiere of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, when Mr Big suffered a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.

At the time, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King said the decision was “great for Carrie’s character,” whose on-again-off-again romance with Mr Big was a big plot point in the original comedy-drama series.

News that Mr Big’s final cameo in And Just Like That has been scrapped came weeks after four women accused Noth of sexual assault.

According to the TVLine report, Carrie travels to the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris to scatter Mr Big’s ashes into the Seine river in the season finale. This scene was reportedly supposed to include a fantasy sequence between Mr Big and Carrie.

TVLine reported that the show’s creative team ultimately decided that Mr Big’s appearance wasn’t crucial to the scene, citing sources.

HBO Max had not released an official statement about Noth’s role in the episode, at the time of writing. The Independent has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

In December, four women accused 67-year-old Noth of sexual assault, including rape.

In a statement to The Independent, the actor denied the charges against him, calling them “categorically false”.

Noth’s Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations against the actor, in a joint statement issued on 20 December 2021,

Noth was dropped by his talent agent and also removed from the cast of the crime drama series The Equalizer, in the aftermath of the assault allegations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)