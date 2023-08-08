Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Noth has once again denied sexual assault allegations made against him in 2021, in his first interview since the accusations were made public.

In December 2021, one week after Sex and the Cityprequel And Just Like That aired its first episode, two women publicly accused Noth, 68, of sexual assault. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

The two women said that they had been prompted to come forward after seeing Noth doing press for the show. His character Mr Big, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest in the original HBO series, was killed off in the first episode of AJLT.

At the time, Noth released a statement to The Independent saying that the accusations were “categorically false” and “consensual”.

Another three women later came forward with fresh allegations, while Parker and her AJLT co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released their own statement saying they were “saddened” by the allegations and “supported the women” who spoke out.

On Monday (7 August), Noth gave his first interview since the allegations. Speaking to USA Today, the US actor said that, while he had been unfaithful to his wife, he had not committed any crimes.

Repeating his initial statement that all his sexual encounters were consensual, Noth said: “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn’t is a crime.”

He continued: “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun. You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable.

“And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.’”

Noth with Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City 2' (HBO)

Discussing any potential lawsuits filed against him by his accusers, Noth claimed the allegations were “a money train for a lot of people”.

The actor gave the interview to USA Today as part of a campaign for suit company Samuelsohn about male mental health. Noth was paid for the campaign in clothing.

During the conversation, he spoke about the impact of the allegations on his career. After they were made, Noth was dropped by his talent agent and fired from the CBS crime drama The Equalizer. His tequila brand lost a lucrative $10m (£7.8m) deal, while his scenes as Mr Big were edited out of the AJLT season one finale.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” Noth said. “It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial.

“There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact.”

Noth denied the allegations against him in 2021 (Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Noth used similar language when denying a third allegation about him in 2021 by an anonymous women who alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010.

At the time, his representative said: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

Following the allegations against Noth, the female stars of And Just Like That – which is currently airing its second season – released a shared statement on their social media pages.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” Parker, Nixon and Davis said in the statement. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they added.

