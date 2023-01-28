Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Packham has said he is taking a career hiatus following the conclusion of Winterwatch.

The Springwatch presenter’s latest show aired its final episode on Friday (27 January), marking the start of an absence from screens.

Packham, who is an eco-activist that also has commitments to various charities, said he is in need of “some brain space” having been working constantly for 40 years.

The 61-year-old said in a new interview: “I’m not having a midlife crisis – I’m too old for that I just need some brain space, get off the treadmill, take stock.

“To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of my burnout have been much exaggerated. But I do badly need some time just for me.”

He toldThe Telegraph that saying no to charity work is “the hard part for me” as he “spends more time campaigning than doing TV”.

Packham continued: “I have lots of good people asking me to support great ideas and I find it very hard to say no. But for these next three months, I have done.”

The host said that his life “has become a cascade of doing stuff orchestrated by others”.

Packham said that a recent move was particualry “stressful” for him as he has Asperger’s syndrome.

“That security of having somewhere you control, providing refuge and respite, is destroyed or thrown into chaos,” said the TV star, who is an ambassador for the National Autistic Society.

Chris Packham is taking a brief hiatus from TV and charity work (Getty Images)

Packham will return to screens in May with a new series of Springwatch. In the final episode of Winterwatch, Packham interviewed Sir David Attenborough about British wildlife ahead of his new series Wild Isles.

The new series, which has been filmed over the past five years, will be broadcast on the BBC in the spring.