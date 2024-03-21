Selling Sunset star’s husband arrested for alleged assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was arrested on Tuesday (19 March) following a domestic incident involving his wife and child.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Weekly that Christian Dumontet has been taken into custody on a charge of assault after allegedly harming a toddler with a glass bottle.

According to the publication, officers arrived at the scene after responding to a domestic dispute in Hollywood Hills on 19 March at approximately 2pm local time.

The Independent has contacted LAPD for comment.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer alleged in a statement.

The child was said to have been transported in an ambulance to the emergency room.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Dumontet was seen wearing a bathrobe as he was escorted to a police vehicle.

Quinn, 35, rose to fame in Selling Sunset, a Netflix series that follows the realtors selling million-dollar Beverly Hills homes through the luxury real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

She was introduced to Dumontet by a mutual friend and the pair married in December 2019.

Christine Quinn and her husband Christian, who was arrested after a domestic incident (Christine Quinn/Instagram)

Dumontet has appeared on the Netflix show before, with events in their lives – such as their engagement party, gothic winter wedding, and jungle-themed baby shower – documented in the series.

Following her departure from Selling Sunset season five, Quinn published her first book in May 2022, a memoir titled How to Be a Boss B****, and also launched her own real estate company with Dumontet called RealOpen.

The pair welcomed their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021.

Quinn was portrayed as the “villain” for most of the series, and the end of season five saw her accused of bribing a client not to work with another realtor from the Oppenheim Group, allegations she has strenuously denied.

Quinn photographed in 2023 (Getty Images for Georges Hobeika)

In April 2022, Quinn confirmed that she had left the Oppenheim Group to start her own crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” she told People at the time. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org