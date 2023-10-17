Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend, the artist Lisa Hogan, has shared an exciting update about Clarkson’s Farm.

Fans of the Prime Video documentary series have been eagerly awaiting updates about the show, which first aired in June 2021.

Series two was released in March 2023, and production on a new batch of episodes has been underway for months.

While fans have been expressing their disappointment over the potentially lengthy wait for a new series, they started to expect a more positive update when Clarkson teased “fantastic news” about the series in August.

Series three now feels nearer than ever following an update from Hogan, who runs the show’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop alongside her sister Aoibhne. Hogan designs the products and sources the local produce.

Hogan, who has been dating Clarkson since 2017, revealed on Monday (16 October) that filming had officially wrapped.

“Whoooop!! S3 IN THE BAG,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes clip captioned: “S3: IT’S A WRAP.”

However, while many fans in the comments have been expressing hope that the show will be released by Christmas, the show will now have to undergo a heavy editing process that will last for months.

In September, a Deadline report claimed that series three is being lined up for a release in 2024, but the exact release date remains a mystery. It’s possible that the release of new episodes could coincide with the show’s previous release windows of February or June.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The outlet also claimed that “those familiar with the matter” said that discussions for a fourth series “have been positive”, which seemed to be corroborated by Hogan. Just last week, when an Instagram commenter asked if a fourth series was in the works, she responded to the post with a “thumbs up” emoji.

Lisa Hogan and Jeremy Clarkson have been dating since 2017 (Getty Images)

However, it has been noted that “a deal has not been finalised”, andThe Independent has contacted Prime Video for comment.

Earlier this year, Clarkson’s Farm was defended at the Edinburgh TV Festival by Amazon representative Fozia Khan. The defence was issued following reports that Amazon had “cut ties” with Clarkson due to the row over his widely criticised Meghan Markle column last December.

Clarkson published a column in The Sun in which he wrote that he despised Meghan on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the duchess being paraded naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at her.

He issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account at the time, saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column, which had become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.

Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ (Prime Video)

Clarkson also revealed he sent an email to Meghan and Prince Harry on Christmas Day, admitting his language was “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Fozia Khan, who is unscripted lead for UK Originals at Amazon Studios, said Clarkson’s Farm was “so much bigger than Clarkson”, calling it “a really good show”.

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon Studios, then said: “I can’t tell you what a phenomenon the show itself is and the impact it has had on the agricultural community and farming.

“We get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show and love Kaleb (Cooper) and Gerald (Cooper) and they relate to those characters, saying they have never really seen their world properly reflected on-screen before, which is amazing.

“And, as Fozia said, it’s a hell of a lot bigger than Jeremy Clarkson.”