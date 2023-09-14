Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Clarkson is said to be in “active talks” with Amazon’s Prime Video to renew his popular Clarkson’s Farm series for a fourth season.

In January, it was reported that the streamer had “cut ties” with the former Top Gear host after his controversial Sun column about Meghan Markle in December 2022.

However, citing multiple sources, Deadline reported on Thursday (14 September) that the company “is in talks with Clarkson” over season four of his farming documentary series.

The outlet states that while a “deal is not finalised, and there could yet be another plot twist”, “those familiar with the matter said discussions have been positive and there is ambition on both sides to bring the show back”.

The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment.

The news comes as Clarkson, 63, is currently filming the docuseries’ third season, with production set to wrap in October ahead of an expected 2024 premiere date.

In late August, the controversial British broadcaster teased a “fantastic” update for series three of Clarkson’s Farm, leading many fans to speculate a new season announcement.

Jeremy Clarkson (Prime Video)

However, 24 hours later, he revealed that his farm had welcomed “a HUGE amount of piglets”.

Clarkson’s Farm follows the TV personality as he attempts to make his farm in the Cotswolds profitable. The first two series are available to stream on Prime Video.

Last December, the Grand Tour co-host faced intense scrutiny for his op-ed about the Duchess of Sussex.

In it, Clarkson wrote that he despised Markle on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the duchess being paraded naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at her.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He was publicly reprimanded for the column by his daughter, who said she stood against “misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media”.

He later issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account, saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column, which had become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.

In his apology, Clarkson said: “I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women.”

He also revealed he sent an email to Markle and Prince Harry on Christmas Day, admitting his language was “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.