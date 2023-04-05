Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Don Lemon has strongly denied recent accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.

In a new damning report from Variety, several sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace on air and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien during an editorial meeting, among other things.

According to fellow colleagues, Lemon mocked Grace by mimicking her on air.

While Grace declined the outlet’s request for comment, a person close to her confirmed “she thinks he’s an ass” and that he was generally “rude, dismissive and really unfamiliar with the [news] content being discussed”.

Other witnesses spoke about a time he had allegedly argued O’Brien wasn’t Black in an editorial meeting attended by around 30 additional staffers.

He was claimed to have been upset that O’Brien was chosen to host CNN’s 2008 docuseries Black in America.

“Don always wanted to be front and center on anything high profile, especially anything involving race,” a colleague said.

Addressing the situation herself, O’Brien, who wasn’t present at the time, told the outlet: “Don has long had a habit of saying idiotic and inaccurate things, so it sounds pretty on brand for him.”

A CNN spokesperson commented on the accusation, saying: “Don, Soledad and others have in the past correctly referred to her Afro-Cuban heritage as it is a unique part of her personal story. But Don denies making any related remark in a derogatory way.”

The report also includes accusations of threatening texts sent by Lemon as well as “diva-like behaviour”.

Responding to the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”

In a separate response to Mediaite, a CNN spokesperson said: “The Variety story provides no actual proof, and instead relies on anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago. CNN is unable to corroborate the alleged accounts.

This report comes after Lemon’s recent inflammatory remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age, saying she wasn’t “in her prime”.

After the February incident, the network pulled him from his morning broadcast, and he was made to undergo “formal training”.

Following his later return, Lemon tweeted an apology: “I appreciate the opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience – I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”