Coldplay will have a week-long residency on James Corden’s show

Coldplay are to complete a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The group also unveiled the rest of its collaborators for upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres, revealing that Selena Gomez will appear on one track, “Let Somebody Go”.

Other collaborators on the album will include BTS, We Are King and Jacob Collier.

The week-long music residency on CBS’sThe Late Late Show will begin on Monday 18 October and run to Thursday 21 October – the day before Coldplay’s new album is released.

The residency will also include the live television debut of “Let Somebody Go” with Gomez, as well as a special performance with We Are King and Jacob Collier.

Last week, Coldplay also announced details of a special Music Of The Spheres album launch show in London this month.

The band will celebrate the release of their upcoming album with a performance at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 12 October.

UK fans who have pre-ordered the album from Coldplay’s official UK store before 11:59pm on 4 October will get exclusive access to the ticket sale. You can buy tickets here.

The general sale of tickets for the event starts on 7 October at 9:30am and ends on 12 October at 6pm.

The band additionally announced that all proceeds from the event will go to environmental charity Client Earth.

Last month, Coldplay teamed up with South Korean boy band BTS for the new track “My Universe” which features lyrics in English and Korean.