Cole Brings Plenty: Yellowstone 1923 actor found dead days after going missing

Cole Brings Plenty, the actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds on Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, has been found dead in Kansas days after he was reported missing. He was 27.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, his body was found in a wooded area late on Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after they received reports of an unoccupied vehicle.

The Sheriff’s statement added that Crime Scene Investigators and the Medical Examiner were on the scene, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Brings Plenty was a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas. He had been missing since 31 March, and had been a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Local police said that officers received reports of a female screaming for help on Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. Before police arrived, Brings Plenty had reportedly driven away from the scene and was thought to be headed southbound on Highway 59. He was driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate.

Cole Brings Plenty in Beverly Hills in 2023 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Cole Brings Plenty’s uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, is also an actor known for starring in Yellowstone. He made several appeals for help locating his nephew, as did co-star Cole Hauser. “My good friend [Mo Brings Plenty’s] nephew is missing,” Hauser wrote on Instagram. “He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole Brings Plenty had a burgeoning acting career which also saw him make appearances in The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier.

Local newspaper The Lawrence Times reported that, according to a missing person flyer, his family first reported him missing after he didn’t show up for an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which was uncharacteristic for him.

At the time of his disappearance, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr wrote on Facebook: “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.

“Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him... Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”

As the investigation continues, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is appealing for information. They can be contacted by phone at 913-782-0720

In the UK, the national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org