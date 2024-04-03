Yellowstone star’s nephew missing amid domestic violence investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, has been reported missing by his family and is reportedly a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

Cole Brings Plenty, 27, is a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas and an actor in his own right, having made two appearances in Yellowstone spinoff 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds.

According to 12 News in Kansas, local police are appealing to the public for any information they have regarding his whereabouts.

They say officers received reports of a female screaming for help on Sunday morning (31 March) at an apartment in Lawrence. Before police arrived, Cole Brings Plenty had reportedly driven away from the scene and was thought to be headed southbound on Highway 59.

He was last known to be driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate.

Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser also appealed for help locating Cole Brings Plenty in a post on Instagram. “My good friend [Mo Brings Plenty’s] nephew is missing,” wrote Hauser. “He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole Brings Plenty in Beverly Hills in 2023 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cole Brings Plenty’s acting career had also seen him make appearances in The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier.

Local newspaper The Lawrence Times reports that, according to a missing person flyer, his family reported him missing after he didn’t show up for an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him.

In a post on Facebook, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr wrote: “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.

“Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him. He drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen leaving out of Lawrence Kansas South on 59. Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”

‘Yellowstone’ stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser in 2019 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Last year, it was reported that Hauser got into a physical altercation with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in news that resurfaced in the wake of a legal battle over their coffee brands.

Sheridan’s company Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Hauser’s Free Rein, accusing Free Rein of “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising.”

As reported by People, the lawsuit alleges: “Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods.”