Stars from the world of Yellowstone are paying tribute to Cole Brings Plenty, who was found dead days after being reported missing.

The 27-year-old, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in spin-off series 1923, was the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, the actor who plays Mo in the main show.

On Friday (5 April), Mo Brings Plenty shared the news of his nephew’s death on Instagram via a statement posted by his brother – Cole Brings Plenty’s father – that read: “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us.“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding,”

After sharing the post on Instagram, many stars from the world of Yellowstone paid tribute to the actor.

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, wrote: “Mo I’m so saddened to learn this…sending you & your family love.”

Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie, wrote: “Oh, Mo. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your whole family.”

Crew member Emerson Miller also paid tribute, writing: “My deepest condolences. Sending love,” while Nic Sheridan, the wife of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, replied: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We love you.”

Sebastian Roché, who co-starred with Cole Brings Plenty in 1923, wrote: “I am so sorry to hear the tragic news, Mo. My love to you and all your family and friends.”

Cole Brings Plenty in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘1923’ ( Paramount+ )

Cole Brings Plenty was a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas. He had been missing since 31 March, and had been a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Local newspaper The Lawrence Times reported that, according to a missing person flyer, his family first reported him missing after he didn’t show up for an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which was uncharacteristic for him.

At the time of his disappearance, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr wrote on Facebook: “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.

The actor’s body was found in a wooded area in Kansas on Friday morning after deputies received reports of an unoccupied vehicle.

Cole Brings Plenty in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘1923’ ( Instagram )

As the investigation continues, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is appealing for information. They can be contacted by phone at 913-782-0720

In the UK, the national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org