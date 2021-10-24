Colin Jost has made TV history with the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has hosted the Weekend Update segment of the US sketch show since 2014

In the Saturday (23 October) edition, hosted by the series’ former cast member and writer Jason Sudeikis, Jost’s overall episode count came to 155.

This now means he has overtaken seth Meyers as the SNL sat to have hosted Weekend Update the most in its 46-year history.

When he first began hosting the segment, it was to replace Meyers alongside Cecily Strong. He began hosting with Michael Che later that year.

Meyers, who joined the SNL cast in 2001, left the series to host his own late night show.

Colin Jost broke an ‘SNL’ record with the latest episode (NBC)

In the latest episode, Sudeikis teased Jost about his marriage to Scarlett Johansson.

Elsewhere, the Ted Lasso star lampooned Ellen DeGeneres with a “masculine” version of her chat show.