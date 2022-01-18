Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.

On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year.

Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one.

In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris to endure, it has to offer more than cooking with Paris.”

Hilton’s fans have criticised Netflix’s decision to cancel the show so soon.

Twitter user @laughinginspanish wrote: “Seriously, Netflix? You have a long list of terrible shows you can cancel instead of Cooking with Paris which is is HILARIOUS. “

Another user Ellen tweeted: “Netflix EXPLAIN CANCELLING Cooking with Paris (my emotional support show)?????? Fockin fumin mate.”

Social media user Meredith Morton’s tweet read: “BOOOOOOO Netflix, this Little Hilton definitely loved Cooking with Paris and wanted a season two!”

Hilton married her long-time boyfriend Carter Reum in a “fairytale wedding” last November. The pair began dating in 2019 and Reum proposed to the hotel heiress in February 2021.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She is currently promoting her docuseries Paris in Love, which takes viewers behind the scenes of Hilton and Reum’s November wedding.

Paris in Love is currently streaming on Peacock.