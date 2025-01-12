Coronation Street stars respond after ‘cashless’ claims and cast exodus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street stars have spoken out after a slew of back-to-back departures sparked claims the show was struggling financially.

The series, which first aired in 1960, has seen big changes in recent weeks following the departure of Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, whose character Mason Radcliffe was killed off earlier this month.

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) are also set to leave the soap in 2025. Colson Smith, who plays PC Craig Tinker, revealed earlier this week he had been dropped by bosses.

The fifth star to announce they were leaving the series, albeit on her own accord, was Charlotte Jordan, who plays Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Veteran Corrie star Andy Whyment, who plays the endearing Kirk Sutherland, hit back at claims that the show was in trouble on Saturday (11 January).

“There is a story about Coronation Street in the press nearly every day at the moment,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said.”

Whyment denied the show was ‘on its knees’ ( ITV )

He continued: “Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street.”

Several of Whyment’s co-stars backed his statement as they wrote messages of support in the comments.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, commented: “Amen to that. Also, we are a cast and crew who care and respect each other deeply - through good times and bad. Through life and work. We are family xx.”

I’m a Celebrity star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, wrote, “My brother”, along with a fist bump emoji.

“Absolutely!! Well said Andy,” commented Vicky Myers, who plays DS Lisa Swain.

Cassandra Plummer actor Claire Sweeney added: “Well said darling, me too proud to be part of the Corrie team”.

It had been reported by The Sun that cast members are in danger of being dropped from the soap due to an alleged cash crisis occurring behind the scenes, with bosses opting to shine the light on the show’s younger cast members because they are cheaper to retain.

Reports of behind-the-scenes tensions arrive after EastEnders beat Corrie in the Christmas ratings, receiving 4.39 million viewers, compared with Gail’s exit, which was watched by just 2.41 million.