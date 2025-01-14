Corrie suffers yet another blow as ‘much-loved’ star quits soap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another star has quit Coronation Street amid what appears to be an exodus of cast members.

An alarming number of departures have been announced in recent weeks, with many exits set to rock the soap in 2025.

The news follows reports of an alleged cash crisis behind the scenes, which has been denounced by Kirk star Andrew Whyment.

However, the departures are reportedly continuing: the latest star who will be leaving the ITV series is Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen Metcalfe.

The Independent has learnt that King filmed her final scenes in December, and her exit will be broadcast in early Spring.

An insider said: “Shelley spoke to producers early last year and advised that, after 10 years on the show and being involved in many major storylines during the past decade, she had decided the time had come for her to explore other opportunities.”

News of King’s departure follows news that Charlotte Jordan and Colson Smith will also be leaving the soap, with the latter dropped by bosses last year.

open image in gallery Yasmeen Metcalfe star Shelley King is ‘leaving’ ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’ ( ITV )

However, Jordan, who plays Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley, decided to leave the series of her own accord, telling her fans earlier this month: It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.”

In the last few weeks, the series, which began in 1960, has seen big changes in front of the cameras following the departure of Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, whose character Mason Radcliffe was killed off in heartbreaking scenes that aired on Monday (6 January).

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) are also set to leave the soap in 2025.

It has been reported by The Sun that cast members are in danger of being dropped from the soap due to an alleged cash crisis occurring behind the scenes, with bosses opting to shine the light on the show’s younger actors because they are cheaper to retain.

open image in gallery Sue Cleaver is one of several ‘Corrie’ stars set to leave soap in 2025 ( Getty Images )

While Devaney was initially left “gutted” by producer Kate Brooks’s decision to kill off her character in a hard-hitting Alzheimer’s storyline, she is said to now be fixated on the show’s potential to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, Cleaver opted to leave the show after 25 years as she is looking “for new adventures”, but she assured fans that “the door is still firmly open” for a potential return one day in the future.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.