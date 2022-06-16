Jennifer Aniston celebrates Courtney Cox’s birthday with Friends throwback

Jennifer Aniston shared an old clip from Friends on Wednesday (15 June) to mark her co-star and close friend Courtney Cox’s 58th birthday.

Aniston, 53, posted a photograph of the two actors from their Friends era on her Instagram Story, writing: “Happy birthday CC! I love you so much”

The Morning Show star– who famously played Rachel Green in the hit 1994 sitcom – met Cox on the sets of the iconic sitcom and the two have remained close since the show ended 18 years ago.

She followed the picture up with a clip from the episode “The One Where They All Turn 30” – released in 2001. In the clip, Cox’s character Monica Geller gets drunk and passes out at her surprise party.

During the scene, Monic admits to her parents that she’s drunk and that “I can do anything I want because I am a grown-up”, before passing out.

“Cheers to being a grown-up,” Aniston captioned the video, posted on her Instagram Story.

Screenshot of Jennifer Aniston’s birthday post for Courtney Cox on 58th birthday (Instagram @jenniferaniston)

Aniston, who was recently criticised over her comments about how internet culture is impacting celebrity status, recently posted a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Cox on Friends.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of the show.

“Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she wrote on the Instagram story, alongside a screen grab of Cox’s character wearing the dress during a season eight episode.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood A-listers reunited to promote a new range of Friends merchandise for charity.