Performance artist Crackhead Barney caused chaos on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Wednesday night when she was invited on air to speak about confronting Alec Baldwin at a New York coffee shop.

Earlier this week Crackhead Barney, who is often referred to as an “ambush interviewer”, filmed herself confronting actor Baldwin, 66, over the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, as well as his stance on Israel. The video ended with Baldwin trying to get Barney to leave the cafe and hitting her phone out of her hand.

Days later she then appeared on Piers Morgan’s current affairs show wearing a sling, neck brace, grey face paint, black sunglasses and a T-shirt pulled up to expose her chest, falsely claiming that Baldwin “maimed” her.

In the video, which The Independent has chosen not to share, she told the former CNN host: “I’ve been waiting for you Piers f***ing Morgan!”

Morgan questioned why she decided to confront Baldwin, to which she responded: “’What did I do to Alec Baldwin? Piers, do you see the damage that Alec did to me? Do you see the damage? Look at my arms! Look at my arms, Piers! Look at my neck! I was maimed by a white man on Monday!”

The Independent has contacted Balwin’s representatives for comment.

When Morgan said that she was not maimed, Barney responded by calling him “another white devil.”

Barney then shouted and asked Morgan to say the words “free Palestine” – the same request she asked of Baldwin.

Crackhead Barney faces Piers Morgan ( YouTube via Piers Morgan Uncensored )

“Piers f***ing Morgan... What’s wrong with saying "Free Palestine?" Piers, can you say: ‘Free, free Palestine’ for me?”

Eventually, Morgan said: “I absolutely believe Palestine should be free” before moving the conversation back to the Baldwin incident.

Morgan went on to accuse her of making mockery out of Israel’s war in Gaza, to which Barney replied: “Look, Piers, you’re trying to spin this into some bull****. I know exactly what you’re doing, Piers, and your tactics.”

Barney then accused Piers that he set her up and said he loved the monarchy before Morgan eventually cut her off.

He told the camera: “That was one of the most pathetic things I’ve had to endure.”

In the video that Barney posted of Baldwin, she approached him in a coffee shop and asked him: “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,” says the woman in the clip. She was seemingly referring to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of the western film in 2021 when a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet during rehearsal.

Alec Baldwin, as seen in the viral video ( Crackhead Barney & Friends via Twitter )

Over the course of the 51-second long clip, Barney continues to ask Baldwin about “jail time”, and repeatedly asks him to say “free Palestine” and “f*** Israel”. The video ends with Baldwin slapping Crackhead Barney’s phone out of her hand.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person in charge of firearm safety on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March. Baldwin, who also served as a producer on the film, is currently set to face trial in July over an involuntary manslaughter charge. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

Performance artist Crackhead Barney appearing on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ ( YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored )

Baldwin is seen holding the door open, gesturing for Barney to leave, but she refuses. At the end of the video, he is seen knocking the camera out of Barney’s hands.

Crackhead Barney, who has previously been referred to as a satirical performance artist, is often seen carrying a microphone and ambushing different politicians and public figures about topics including the Israel-Hamas war, transgender rights and far-right US government policies.

When interviewed on Fox News earlier this year, Barney was asked if Joe Biden has her vote, to which she replied: “No he does not.” When pressed for an answer as to what candidate would be getting her vote, she replied “This does” before lifting up her vest and exposing her breasts to the camera.

In an interview published in Metal magazine in 2021, Crackhead Barney admitted she doesn’t like to give away many details about her life but said she was born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, New York City.

“Want to know my background?” she said. “I’m upset right now, I’m an alien from Mars, and I feel like I give you all you need to know about me from my performance art. That’s it, next question.”