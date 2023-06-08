Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Craig Doyle praised “wonderful” Holly Willoughby as he stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The presenter co-hosted the ITV daytime series alongside Willoughby on Wednesday (7 June).

Willoughby returned to host the daytime series on Monday (5 June) after an extended break following Schofield’s departure, following which he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague.

Upon her return, alongside Josie Gibson, she addressed the Schofield scandal with an opening speech that was branded “ridiculous” by some viewers.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on the show, Doyle defended both Willoughby and the series on Twitter.

He wrote: “Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week. The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working & talented teams I know. See you Wednesday.”

Doyle’s comments come after allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the programme.

Piers Morgan has defended Willoughby from criticism following her divisive Schofield speech.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter said on his TalkTV show Uncensored on Monday evening (5 June): “She is in an impossible position. She had to come back contractually and do what she did.”

Morgan added: “It is not funny for her… it’s tough, it’s difficult. You are in an arranged marriage in these situations. I was in one myself and suddenly you are divorced, right?”