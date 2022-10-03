Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.

Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991.

Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.

The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for Dateline NBC, which was recorded in 1994.

“Ryan sent me the scripts and then called and said, ‘Dahmer is interesting in that he is almost regretful and has guilt and sort of confusion about what went on,” Peters told Netflix following the release of the series.

Peters continued: “He doesn’t really have the charming, mischievous smile. He’s docile, aloof and almost disassociated from what he did.” I immediately went to YouTube and watched the Stone Phillips interview. So I watched that and proceeded to read biographies and I was able to read the police report and his confession.”

The interview, which is the killer’s final one, shows Dahmer calmly discussing the murders, and what motivated him to commit them.

Evan Peters in ‘Dahmer’ (Netflix)

“It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened,” Peters said. “It felt important to be respectful to the victims and to the victims’ families to try to tell the story as authentically as we could.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A production assistant who worked on Dahmer recently called it “one of the worst shows I’ve ever worked on”.

Kim Alsup, decried the show’s working conditions, and alleged that she was treated “horribly” and experienced subtle forms of racial discrimination.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is on Netflix now.