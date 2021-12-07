Dan Walker has the perfect response to Piers Morgan’s Strictly dig

Morgan took a swipe at his former rival broadcaster after Walker was eliminated from the competition

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 07 December 2021 07:38
Comments
Dan and Nadiya are eliminated from Strictly

Dan Walker had the perfect response to Piers Morgan’s jibe over his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast host and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the competition during Sunday (5 December) night’s quarter-final results show.

Following his exit, Morgan – who used to present at the same time as Walker on rival breakfast show Good Morning Britainmocked the broadcaster.

“You came 5th, mate,” he tweeted. “[Bychkova] needed a better pupil.”

In response to the dig, Walker posted his own tweet poking fun at Morgan over his controversial exit from GMB in March.

Recommended

The 44-year-old shared a clip of the moment that Morgan stormed off the set of GMB following an on-air argument with his co-presenter Alex Beresford.

Walker wrote: “Morning. I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that?”

During Morgan’s time as a host of GMB, he and Walker regularly feuded over the ratings of their rival breakfast shows.

Sharing a selfie on the day of Morgan’s walk-off, Walker tweeted: “This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend.”

Morgan responded: “I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in.”

For the first time in GMB history, the ITV programme beat out BBC Breakfast in the ratings on Morgan’s last day as presenter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in