Dan Walker has the perfect response to Piers Morgan’s Strictly dig

Dan Walker had the perfect response to Piers Morgan’s jibe over his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast host and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the competition during Sunday (5 December) night’s quarter-final results show.

Following his exit, Morgan – who used to present at the same time as Walker on rival breakfast show Good Morning Britain – mocked the broadcaster.

“You came 5th, mate,” he tweeted. “[Bychkova] needed a better pupil.”

In response to the dig, Walker posted his own tweet poking fun at Morgan over his controversial exit from GMB in March.

The 44-year-old shared a clip of the moment that Morgan stormed off the set of GMB following an on-air argument with his co-presenter Alex Beresford.

Walker wrote: “Morning. I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that?”

During Morgan’s time as a host of GMB, he and Walker regularly feuded over the ratings of their rival breakfast shows.

Sharing a selfie on the day of Morgan’s walk-off, Walker tweeted: “This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend.”

Morgan responded: “I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in.”

For the first time in GMB history, the ITV programme beat out BBC Breakfast in the ratings on Morgan’s last day as presenter.