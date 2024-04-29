Dana White reveals to Bill Maher whether he is a billionaire following reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dana White has played down reports of his wealth giving him billionaire status, telling podcast host Bill Maher: “I’ve done okay.”

White, 54, has been the president of the mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2001, and has overseen its growth into a multi-billion-dollar business.

He is known for his extravagant lifestyle, but when asked directly by Maher, 68, during an appearance on his Club Random podcast whether he is a billionaire, White responded: “No, no, not really.”

Maher followed-up by asking: “But you’ve made a f***ing lot of lolly on this s***, right?”

To which White responded: “I’ve done okay. I’ve done very well.”

The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates White’s net worth at around $500m.

However, the fight promoter poured scorn on publications speculating about his bank balance, saying: “I saw this thing the other day. It said something, on Instagram, it was like: ‘Dana White in 2001 worth, you know, whatever.’ Then it goes to 93,000... then it gets up to like 500 something million.

“They have no idea! Don’t believe anything you f***ing read. Don’t believe anything you read. It’s all bulls***, man.”

Earlier this month, White announced that he would honour fighters’ calls for $300,000 bonuses at UFC 300, sending athletes wild at a press conference for the event.

The UFC typically hands out $50,000 bonuses to the athletes who produce the ‘Fight of the Night’ and any who secure standout finishes.

At UFC 100 in 2009, the UFC increased bonuses to $100,000, leading some fighters on the UFC 300 card to call for $300,000 incentives at the tournament on 13 April.

In the event, UFC 300 featured one of the greatest knockouts of all time, as Max Holloway faceplanted Justin Gaethje in the final second of their BMF title fight.

Holloway outclassed Gaethje for five rounds before capping off a stunning performance with a mesmerising KO, which left Gaethje out cold, face-first on the canvas.

White also confirmed the date of Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback against Michael Chandler, with the pair set to meet in a welterweight bout on 29 June.

Both McGregor and Chandler typically compete at lightweight, but they will fight one another at 170lbs, headlining UFC 303 on International Fight Week.

McGregor’s last UFC victory came in January 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The Irishman, 35, is a former featherweight and lightweight champion.