Dancing on Ice contestant Bez has said that he is just trying to “get through” the series without injury after suffering another fall on the ice.

The Happy Mondays percussionist features in the ongoing series of the popular reality competition.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine this morning (27 January), Bez, real name Mark Berry, discussed the toll that numerous skating-related accidents had taken on him.

He is the first ever Dancing on Ice contestant to choose to wear a safety helmet while performing on the show.

“I’m so accident prone, and the ice is so slippy,” he said. “I fell down the other day and landed on the only part I didn’t have pants on, I couldn’t believe it.

“The main thing for me is to get through it without injury.”

Bez isn’t the only person to have struggled with their wellbeing on the reality show.

Singer Rachel Stevens was forced to pull out of her appearance on a recent episode after suffering an injury during practice.

The next episode of the show airs at 6pm on Sunday on ITV.