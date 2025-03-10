ITV give update on Dancing on Ice amid cancellation rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV has shared a statement amid rumours that Dancing on Ice could be cancelled for good according to reports.

The ITV skating competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, was hit by challenges this year as two stars including professional skater Vanessa Bauer and Olympic gold medalist Ed Radford, were forced to pull out early due to injuries.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston was crowned the winner of the competition on Sunday (9 March), alongside his professional dancing partner Molly Lanaghan. BBC Springwatch star Michaela Strachan and partner Mark Hanretty were announced runners-up.

But the show has been hit by rumours that it is being cancelled due to a slow decline in ratings and a struggle to get “big names” on.

“Viewing figures are remarkably less than they were but they still had almost three million watch the launch show,” a source told The Sun.

“There's no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they're not getting the big names they once did. Changes are needed and it's likely it'll be rested and given a new lease of life”. However they added staff were “not holding out much hope”.

The future of the show is currently up for discussion according to reports as the source continued: “The show's future hinges on the meetings that follow last night's finale. Dancing On Ice is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck“.

Show could face the axe after declining figures ( ITV )

A ITV Spokesperson told The Independent: “The Dancing on Ice team has been fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale last night and therefore no decision has been made.”

Deal or No Deal star Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield last year when he quit the network after admitting an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger male colleague.

Aston, who is best known for his role as Chesney Brown on the ITV soap opera, said he was “nervous but excited to get going” ahead of the show. “It’s going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney.”

The 31-year-old actor joined Coronation Street in 2003 after which he was awarded Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards. His older sister, Emily Aston, played Becky Palmer on the series from 1996 to 1997.