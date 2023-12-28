Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby is set to return as the host of ITV’s Dancing On Ice following her two-month hiatus since quitting This Morning.

Willoughby, 42, will reunite with Stephen Mulhern to host the popular series, 20 years after they first presented Ministry Of Mayhem together.

A senior executive at the broadcaster said “reuniting [the hosts] 20 years after they first appeared on-screen together” marks the beginning of an “exciting year for the show”.

The statement from Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, read: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

The announcement ends months of speculation over whether Willoughby would return as the show’s presenter, following her departure from This Morning after 14 years in October.

