Dancing on Ice fans left disappointed by ‘very poor’ The Vivienne tribute

Dancing on Ice viewers have been left disappointed by the show’s “very poor” tribute to former contestant The Vivienne, the popular British drag performer, actor and singer, who died earlier in January aged 32.

James Lee Williams, who went by the name of The Vivienne, rose to prominence after competing in, and eventually winning, the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, and became the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023, finishing in third place.

Their death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, who described The Vivienne as “incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person”.

Dancing on Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern opened Sunday’s show (12 January) with a tribute to The Vivienne, but viewers and fans of the drag artist were disappointed by the abruptness of the message.

Speaking to the camera, Willoughby said: “Before we move on, like us, many of you have been saddened by the tragedy of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend.

“Now, they were a huge part of the show, making it all the way to the final in 2023 and they’ll be very sorely missed. Our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this sad time. So sad.”

One viewer said they had hoped that the show would replay some of The Vivienne’s best dances on the show, or show an image of the drag artist.

“That tribute from #DoI #DancingOnIce for #TheVivienne was absolutely disgusting,” said one viewer. “No VT, no picture on the big screen… the opening dance could’ve been a dedication. Seemed like no feeling or care at all in that.”

open image in gallery Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby paid tribute to The Vivienne during Sunday’s show ( ITV )

Another added: “Was that seriously the tribute for The Vivienne they were talking about?? Hoping there’s something else later on in the show because that’s the only reason why I tuned in.”

“I also thought the tribute to @THEVIVIENNEUK was very poor,” said another. “If the show was on for longer – the show could’ve put on a skate for them with the professionals in their memory.”

One fan simply added: “The Vivienne deserved better.”

However, others disagreed, arguing that it was a touching and sensitive tribute given that the show is live.

“I loved The Vivienne but every reality show can’t be expected to pay tribute to every contestant they’ve had on that’s passed away,” said one viewer, as another stated: “I don’t get what’s wrong with this, what more you wanted or what you expected differently? Many past contestants who have passed after doing shows like Dancing on Ice don’t get a mention at all.”

The Vivienne, who was born in Wales and based in Liverpool, won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, having previously been appointed as the UK Drag Ambassador to the US show four years earlier. They went on to appear in the critically acclaimed, award-winning medical drama This is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s memoir of the same name.

open image in gallery ‘The Vivienne’ pictured in 2023 ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

In 2024, they starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz musical, calling it “the most iconic story ever told”. The Vivienne reprised their role at the Gillian Lynne theatre in the West End.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” The Vivienne’s publicist said in a statement.

open image in gallery ‘The Vivienne’ performing on ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2023 ( ITV )

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

In a separate post, he said these were words he “never wanted to write”, adding: “No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

open image in gallery The Vivienne pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last five years.”

Jones continued: “It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend, You left us way too soon.”