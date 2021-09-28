Dancing With The Stars 2021 cast: Full list of celebrities in new series

Competition has returned for a 30th season

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Tuesday 28 September 2021
Dancing With The Stars is back for its 30th season.

The competition series returned on Monday (20 September) on ABC in the US, with 15 celebrities paired up with a professional dancer.

Among this year’s participants are Mel C of the Spice Girls, former Bachelor Matt James, and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

Also included is Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. The casting decision has proven controversial due to both parents having served time in prison after taking pleas in the college admissions scandal.

Here is the full list of celebrities who will compete on this season of Dancing With The Stars:

Jimmie Allen (country singer)

Melanie C (of the Spice Girls)

Christine Chiu (Netflix’s Bling Empire)

Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210)

Melora Hardin (The Office)

Olivia Jade Giannulli (YouTuber and influencer)

Matt James (former star of The Bachelor)

Amanda Kloots (author and co-host of The Talk)

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai)

Suni Lee (Olympic gold medalist)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (WWE wrestler)

Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Cody Rigsby (Peloton star instructor)

Iman Shumpert (NBA star)

JoJo Siwa (singer, dancer, YouTuber)

