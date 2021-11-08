Dancing with the Stars 2021 cast: Full list of celebrities in new series

Competition has returned for a 30th season

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Monday 08 November 2021
comments
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Suni Lee and Jojo Siwa as First Season 30 Competitors

Dancing with the Stars is currently in its 30th season.

The competition series returned on 20 September on ABC in the US, with 15 celebrities paired up with a professional dancer.

This year’s participants have included Mel C of the Spice Girls, former Bachelor Matt James, and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

Also featured is Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. The casting decision has proven controversial due to both parents having served time in prison after taking pleas in the college admissions scandal.

Here is the full list of celebrities who have competed on this season of Dancing with the Stars:

Jimmie Allen (country singer)

Melanie C (of the Spice Girls) – eliminated

Christine Chiu (Netflix’s Bling Empire) – eliminated

Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210) – eliminated

Melora Hardin (The Office)

Olivia Jade Giannulli (YouTuber and influencer)

Matt James (former star of The Bachelor) – eliminated

Amanda Kloots (author and co-host of The Talk)

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai) – eliminated

Suni Lee (Olympic gold medalist)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (WWE wrestler) - eliminated

Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) - eliminated

Cody Rigsby (Peloton star instructor)

Iman Shumpert (NBA star)

JoJo Siwa (singer, dancer, YouTuber)

