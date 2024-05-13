For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The widow of Hairy Biker Dave Myers, has revealed that she misses him “terribly” after opening up about living with the popular TV chef throughout his illness.

Liliana Orzac, who met Myers while he was filming a Hairy Bikers special in Romania, was at his side along with his TV partner and friend Si King when he died “peacefully” at home on 28 February.

The BBC TV personality, whose many shows alongside King merged the duo’s love of cookery and motorcycles, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, and King announced news of Myers’s death earlier this year.

In a new interview with BBC Radio Cumbria, Orzac opened up about living with the Myers throughout the period of his illness and on living her life without him.

The couple who married in 2011, remained pen pals for years after meeting in 2006 when Orzac helped with production for the first Hairy Bikers series. Myers eventually wooed the fashion designer with a sandwich in his hometown of Barrow in Cumbria.

“He always said, ‘let’s make the most of today, we don’t know what will come tomorrow’,” Mrs Myers told the BBC.

“He was the same person on and off screen,” she continued. “Larger than life. I miss him terribly now. I miss that energy.”

Speaking of the period of his illness, Orzac said the couple had tried to make the most of every day during the difficult period of his cancer diagnosis.

Liliana Orzac and Dave Myers met in Romania during filming for the first season of Hairy Bikers ( hairybikers/Instagram )

“It wasn’t an easy period of time,” she said. “I’ve watched this man die for a couple of years, every day, little by little.”

Myers chose not to reveal the type of cancer he was diagnosed with, “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Orzac co-owned Myers’s production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4m, accounts filed on 31 January show.

Myers was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

She thanked Hairy Bikers fans for the “massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me” at the time of his death.

“I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed,” she said.

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent... your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.”