Dave Myers’s widow Liliana Orzac has thanked Hairy Bikers fans for the “massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me”.

The BBC TV personality, whose many shows alongside Si King merged the duo’s love of cookery and motorcycles, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, and last week, King announced news of Myers’s death.

Orzac, who he met while filming Hairy Bikers in Romania, was at his side along with King when the presenter died “peacefully” at home on 28 February following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday (7 March), the official Hairy Bikers Instagram account shared a message from Orzac, which read: “I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent... your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

“It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

“My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

“An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest.

“An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

“I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation... and this is something special.

“My wonderful Dave – Lili Myers.”

The post was shared alongside a picture of her and Myers.

In the wake of Myers’ death, fans recalled moving interactions between him and King, as well as details regarding how Myers wanted people to reflect on his life after he died.

Orzac co-owned Myers’s production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on 31 January show.

Myers was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

King and Myers’ latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, is continuing to air on BBC Two.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and they published more than 25 cookery books.

Additional reporting from the Press Association