Dave Myers’s wife breaks silence after late Hairy Biker death aged 66

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Myers’s wife Liliana has paid tribute to the late Hairy Biker following his death aged 66.

Myers was a chef and media personality, who rose to fame 30 years ago alongside his best friend and work partner Si King, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking TV duo the Hairy Bikers.

King initially announced Myers’s death on Thursday morning (29 February), telling fans: “I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.”

Liliana then broke her silence, sharing a Facebook post of a series of photographs of Myers, with the words: “Rest in peace, my love.”

“My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!”

Myers met Liliana Orzac while filming an episode of Hairy Bikers in Romania, and they eventually married in 2011.

King said that he and Liliana, their family and close friend David were all by Myers’s side when he died peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own,” wrote King in a statement.

Liliana called her late husband a ‘brave man’ in a tribute posted on Facebook (Getty Images)

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Myers, who is from Barrow-in-Furness, first publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on his and King’s podcast, titled Agony Uncles, in May 2022.

He told listeners he would be taking a step back from filming and attending food festivals throughout the summer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Myers and his wife Liliana pictured together (PA)

“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now,” he said. “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK, but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

The 66-year-old continued: “I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.”

Myers photographed in 2017 (PA)

He later revealed he did not want to specify the type of cancer he had because he felt as though the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.

Myers told The Guardian in 2022 that he decided not to disclose what type of cancer he had “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

The TV chef returned to work in Spring 2023 and began filming their recently released series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which launched earlier this month.

In the last episode that aired before his Death, Myers expressed how delighted he was to be back at work and filming the show again as he explored Lancashire alongside his “best friend” King.

“It’s been glorious. The motorcycling’s been glorious,” Myers said.