Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Dickinson has addressed claims he’s quit his ITV show after 17 years.

On Thursday (6 April), it was reported that the former Bargain Hunt star would be stepping away from Dickinson’s Real Deal, which he began hosting in 2006.

The show sees Dickinson, 81, guide members of the public as they attempt to sell their collectable items for the highest price.

While a source claimed that Dickinson’s impending departure from the show was ‘an open secret”, the host’s spokesperson stepped in to point out the rumours were false.

“David has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal, a show he still very much enjoys making, and is hugely looking forward working on the upcoming series later this month,” his spokesperson told Metro.co.uk.

The Independent has contacted Dickinson for further comment.

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said: “The current series of Dickinson’s Real Deal is in production and filming throughout spring and summer. No decisions have been made on future series beyond that.”

The new series, which will be its 15th run, will be without Cheryl Hakeney, who quit the series to collaborate with her daughter Zara Holland.

Holland, who appeared on Love Island in 2016, has found success with her fashion business Mimi Boutique.