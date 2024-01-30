David Letterman tells Taylor Swift’s NFL critics to ‘shut up’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Letterman has spoken out in support of Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce following criticism from football fans.

The former Late Night with David Letterman host, 76, posted a video clip to Instagram with the caption: “Dave is Team Taylor”.

In the message, Letterman said in regard to Swift: “I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this. Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show.

“We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

Adding a layer of absurdity to his message, Letterman consistently mixed up the names of Travis Kelce and Frasier star Kelsey Grammer.

Letterman continued: “The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce].’ And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

David Letterman (left) and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (Getty)

Letterman concluded: “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce].”

Yesterday, Sunday 28 January, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship NFL game and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Swift subsequently refused to take credit for the win.

The Grammy winner was attempting to quietly leave M&T Bank Stadium to head to an after-party to celebrate the Chiefs’ win when a fan noticed her and shouted: “You did that s***!”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift responded to this comment by making it clear that she had nothing to do with the team making the Super Bowl. “I didn’t do anything,” she could be heard saying in response.

After Swift left, another fan could be heard shouting: “You ruined the NFL!”

The NFL spotlight on Swift is a topic that has been raised since she first started attending Chiefs games back in September 2023. At one point, the NFL was even accused of “overdoing” the Swift content by both Kelce brothers.