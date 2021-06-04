David Schwimmer has reacted to the viral video of Ed Sheeran performing “The Routine” from Friends with his former co-star, Courteney Cox.

In the video posted to Instagram, Cox and Sheeran recreated the famous dance routine originally performed by Cox and Schwimmer’s brother and sister characters, Ross and Monica Gellar, in the hit sitcom.

In Friends, the dance was an old choreographed routine Ross and Monica performed at a childhood dance contest, which comes in handy when they get a chance to dance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV show.

In a post to his Instagram page, Sheeran commented: “Obviously better than Ross.”

“Just some routine dancing with a friend...” Cox wrote on her own post.

It turns out that Schwimmer hadn’t seen the video until he appeared on The One Show yesterday (Thursday 3 June), where the clip was played.

“He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer,” Scwhimmer joked after watching Sheeran. “Bless them. Amazing.”

His response comes as fans anticipate a song release from Cox and Sheeran, after the singer-songwriter shared a clip of them performing together.

He captioned the post simply with the date: “25 June.”

Last week, Cox and Schwimmer joined their former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for Friends: The Reunion on HBO. The cast discussed their memories of the show, revisited some of the biggest on-screen moments, and went over the series’ enduring effect on pop culture.

Read our review of the reunion here.