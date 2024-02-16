For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Tennant has revealed what it was like to kiss co-star Michael Sheen on fantasy series Good Omens.

While the Doctor Who actor says the pair, who are close friends, found it “quite fun”, he admits there was a lot of “awkwardness” from the rest of the team on set.

In an interview on Thursday (15 February), Tennant was asked by a fan: “What was it like kissing Michael Sheen? And who enjoyed it more?”

Tennant, who was recently announced as host of the BAFTAs, mused: “Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably Michael was thrilled. How could he not be? But it was another day at work.”

He told The Guardian: “The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth.”

In Prime Video show Good Omens, Tennant plays fast-living demon Crowley who has been banished from heaven, while Sheen plays fastidious angel Aziraphale.

Both join forces to stop the end of the world in the series based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman book of the same name, released in the 1990s.

In the final episode, their characters are presented with an ultimatum that could see them reunited in heaven, but Crowley refuses and they are once again separated.

But before they split, Crowley grabs his angelic friend’s face, and they share a passionate kiss as

Crowley and Aziraphale kiss in the final episode of the second series (Amazon)

When asked how often the team had to film the kissing scene, author and Good Omens executive producer Neil Gaiman revealed last year: “Only once. And it took a lot less time than we had planned, because it was meant to have had a complicated camera move but once we had shot it the first time we realised that the complicated version would not be needed.”

Fans were ecstatic as it was announced that Good Omens would be renewed for a third and final season for Amazon Prime.

The first season aired in 2019, with a second following last year. No release date has yet been set for the third season, although Amazon has said that it “will begin filming soon in Scotland”.

The series has been renewed for a third and final season (Amazon)

Before the second season hit screens, Tennant defended the show against allegations of blasphemy.

“It’s not an irreligious show at all,” he told the Radio Times. “It’s actually very respectful of the structure of that sort of religious belief. The idea that it promotes satanism [is nonsense]. None of the characters from Hell are to be aspired to at all. They’re a dreadful bunch of non-entities.”