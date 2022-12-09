Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Walliams was reportedly involved in a dispute with an airline passenger who apparently filmed him during a flight to Dubai.

The former Little Britain star was spotted a the VIP Emirates first class bar by a TikTok user going by the name Jamie McDonald.

He claimed on social media that he became embroiled in an “argument” with Walliams in the passenger lounge after he start recording a video of him on his mobile.

“Just had an argument with David Walliams in the first-class lounge because of this video,” he wrote, alongside a video of Walliams.

Subsequent clips taken on the flight allegedly show Walliams sitting in a pod next to him (the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s face is not visible).

Another clip sees McDonald claim that Walliams had “reported” him. “Don’t know if I can fly Emirates again. What a bean,” he wrote.

In the comments, people weighed in in defence of Walliams, with many arguing that he had a right to privacy while travelling.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Walliams for comment.

Last month, a recording surfaced of Walliams making sexually explicit comments about a Britain’s Got Talent contestant.

The comedian and children’s author seemingly made the comments during an audition show filmaed at the London Palladium inJanuary 2020.

Walliams issued an apology for the “disrespectful comments”, which were reported to include him calling an elderly contestant a “c***” multiple times.

An ITV spokesperson said that Walliams’s future on reality series is “very much up in the air” as a result.

“The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course,” the spokesperson told the PA news agency. “It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show.”