Rachel Weisz has opened up about the graphic birthing scenes in the first episode of Dead Ringers.

The Prime Video series, based upon the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name, sees Weisz play a pair of twin obstetricians.

Episode one features a scene that shocked many viewers with its graphic depiction of childbirth.

Asked about the “visceral” moment on BBC’s Woman’s Hour radio show, Weicz explained: “[Writer Alice Birch] and I were really interested in showing birth in the first episode. I think we felt like it was something that we don’t often see.

She continued: “We’re incredibly used to seeing violence, and people being killed, death, blood surrounding that. We’re almost immune to that at this point. For me, it’s a beautiful moment. It’s something we’re really interested in showing.

“We didn’t want to be coy about it. We were really interested in seeing it. The show at first is quite grounded and graphic, and it evolves after that. Hopefully you believe in these doctors’ dreams.”

Earlier this week, Weisz also spoke about her own relationship to celebrity, and the ease of living a life away from the public eye.

Weisz lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband Daniel Craig and their children.

“Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me,” she told The Guardian.

“And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”

Dead Ringers is available to stream now on Prime Video.