The BBC has revealed the replacement for the lead detective in Death in Paradise following the emotional departure of actor Ralf Little at the close of series 14.

The broadcaster announced today (2 May) that EastEnders and Shetland star Don Gilet will be taking over the role and arriving as the new British detective inspector on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

Gilet is best known for playing Lucas Johnson in the long-running soap, as well as Jacob Harris in Sherwood and John Howell in Shetland.

The hit BBC series, which focuses on the detective inspector from the UK and his police team solving murder mysteries that continue to shake the island, sees a new actor joining as DI every few years.

Gilet will make his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before a brand-new series in 2025.

The actor has already begun filming in Guadeloupe, alongside returning Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

Gilet is best known for playing Lucas Johnson in ‘EastEnders’ ( Philippe Virapin / BBC )

In a statement, Gilet said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.”

He added: “Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

Gilet pictured in March 2024 ( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images )

At the close of the previous series, viewers saw Little’s character DI Neville reveal he was leaving the island. Then, his love interest DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert) returned to the show and the pair rekindled their budding romance. Neville had been quietly pining for Florence since she left the island during season 12 following a dangerous gunpoint situation.

After a romantic walk on the beach, Florence and Neville decided that she would join him on his travels. The final frame of the series saw the pair sailing off into the sunset while holding hands.

Neville and Florence in the season finale ( BBC )

While viewers can rest in knowing who Little’s replacement is, others are left asking more important questions: Will Harry the Lizard make a return in the 2025 series?

The CGI Lizard was an important character in the previous series, acting as a sounding board for the concerns of Little’s DI Neville. Dedicated fans of the series were left up in arms when they noticed that Harry the Lizard did not make an appearance in the final two episodes in the last season, and are worried about his fate.