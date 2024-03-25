Watch Ralf Little’s emotional exit from Death in Paradise as fans say goodbye to DI Neville Parker.

His final scene aired on Sunday night (24 March) and saw DI Parker rushing to be with fan-favourite character DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert), bringing their emotional “will they, won’t they” storyline to a satisfying conclusion.

The pair were seen sailing off into the sunset together, departing Saint Marie.

Little appeared in thirty-six episodes and three feature-length Christmas specials of the BBC show, making him the longest-serving detective inspector in the programme.