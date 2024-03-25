Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:22
Watch: Ralf Little’s emotional Death in Paradise exit after four years on popular show
Watch Ralf Little’s emotional exit from Death in Paradise as fans say goodbye to DI Neville Parker.
His final scene aired on Sunday night (24 March) and saw DI Parker rushing to be with fan-favourite character DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert), bringing their emotional “will they, won’t they” storyline to a satisfying conclusion.
The pair were seen sailing off into the sunset together, departing Saint Marie.
Little appeared in thirty-six episodes and three feature-length Christmas specials of the BBC show, making him the longest-serving detective inspector in the programme.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
00:28
Blindfolded Moscow concert attack ‘suspects’ seen detained
00:24
Watch: Police deputy saves dog that jumped off 75-foot bridge
01:59
Andrea Jenkyns claims Sunak hasn’t spoken to Johnson for ‘over a year’
01:49
ISIS-K: What to know about the group that claims Moscow attack
00:34
Sainz jokes Norris should ‘get appendix removed’ to secure F1 win
00:50
Liverpool fans give Sven-Göran Eriksson standing ovation as ‘manager’
00:36
Southgate sends support to Kate following cancer diagnosis
01:05
Watch: England legends send touching messages to Sven-Göran Eriksson
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
00:29
First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York
01:19