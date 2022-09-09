Devil in Ohio: Netflix viewers tear into ‘terrible’ new No 1 series – but admit they can’t stop watching
‘Devil in Ohio is absolutely terrible. We binge watched it in three nights,’ one person wrote
Netflix’s new thriller series Devil in Ohio has shot to the top of its TV rankings.
The series, which is inspired loosely by true events, as well as Daria Polatin’s 2017 novel of the same name, debuted on the streaming service earlier this month.
Starring Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur and Sam Jaeger, Devil in Ohio focuses on the investigation surrounding a satanic cult in rural Ohio.
In a three-star review for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “In lesser shows, dipping into the past is a clunky distraction from the action at hand (ahem, Pieces of Her), but the flashbacks of Devil in Ohio are welcome moments that pull back the veil on the mystery at pace and for once actually deliver on the darkness promised by a show’s premise.
“Certainly, Devil in Ohio does not reinvent the wheel – and no doubt it’ll be subsumed into the amorphous mass of Netflix adaptations sooner rather than later, but in the moment, it’s decent viewing.”
However, while the show has proved a hit with viewers, if Netflix’s rankings are to be believed, some have taken issue with the series on social media.
Many criticised the series, but added that they were nonetheless compelled to keep watching.
“Devil in Ohio is absolutely terrible. We binge watched it in three nights,” one person commented.
“This Devil in Ohio show is awful,” another wrote. “A blend of Disney Channel character builds, Hallmark level of Horror, ridiculous suburban ‘80s cult/satanic fear factors, cheesy foreshadowing. But damnit, I’m 5 episodes in. Going to finish the job.”
“I have been watching Devil in Ohio and god is it awful, how is this #1 on Netflix,” someone else asked.
The series is available to stream on Netflix now.
