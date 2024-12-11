Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jamie Foxx made a ruthless dig about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ and his alleged penchant for baby oil in his new Netflix comedy special, What Happened Was...

The special finally addressed his mysterious illness, which was the subject of frantic speculation after he was hospitalized last April.

Of the rumors surrounding his health, Foxx said: “The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?

“Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9pm,” he said, alluding to Combs’s infamous, high-profile parties.

“Because something don’t look right, it’s slippery in here,” he quipped, in reference to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil recovered at Combs’s home after authorities raided it in March.

Combs was arrested in September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges with federal prosecutors alleging that he and his associates threatened, abused and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires.”

Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx added later in the set: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

He then joked about going to hell, saying: “S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?,” referring to Combs once more.

“If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… I’m just kidding.”

Jamie Foxx joked about attending Sean Combs’s infamous parties, saying he left them early ‘because something didn’t look right, it’s slippery in here’ ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere during the special, the Django Unchained actor revealed that he had suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do,” Foxx began, adding, “Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx explained that his sister, Deidra Dixon, saved him by taking him to a hospital in Atlanta where doctors diagnosed the bleed and performed surgery.

After his surgery, Foxx said Dixon was told: “We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”

Speaking to CBS Mornings host Gayle King backstage at his final Atlanta show, Foxx admitted it was “an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights.”

“It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh at or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing.”

What Happened Was... is out now on Netflix.