All HBO shows to leave Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April
Shows leaving the streaming service include ‘Entourage’, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’
The Last of Us official trailer
HBO has reportedly ended its partnership with India’s Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.
Hit shows like The Last of Us, Succession,Entourageand House of the Dragon will soon be leaving the streaming service.
“Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar,” the streaming service announced in a statement earlier this month.
“You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”
Below is a list of HBO TV shows that will soon no longer be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ballers
Band of Brothers
Catch and Kill
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Entourage
House of the Dragon
Mare of Easttown
Mind Over Murder
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Scenes from a Marriage
Shaq
Succession
The Baby
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Nevers
The Sopranos
The Time Traveller’s Wife
The Wire
Undercurrent
Watchmen
We Own this City
This move comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the Walt Disney Co will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganisation”.
In a statement, Iger said Disney is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability in the company’s streaming business”.
The company, which owns Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, will focus more on its core brands and franchises, Iger said.
It is rumoured that Amazon Prime Video might stream HBO content in India in the near future as several HBO Max shows such as The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are already available on the platform.
The Independent has contacted HBO and Prime Video for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies