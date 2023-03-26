All HBO shows to leave Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO has reportedly ended its partnership with India’s Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

Hit shows like The Last of Us, Succession,Entourageand House of the Dragon will soon be leaving the streaming service.

“Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar,” the streaming service announced in a statement earlier this month.

“You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”

Below is a list of HBO TV shows that will soon no longer be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ballers

Band of Brothers

Catch and Kill

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Entourage

Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven in Entourage (Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon

(HBO / Sky Atlantic)

Mare of Easttown

Mind Over Murder

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Scenes from a Marriage

Shaq

Succession

(HBO)

The Baby

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO Max)

The Nevers

The Sopranos

The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Wire

Undercurrent

Watchmen

We Own this City

This move comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the Walt Disney Co will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganisation”.

In a statement, Iger said Disney is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability in the company’s streaming business”.

The company, which owns Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, will focus more on its core brands and franchises, Iger said.

It is rumoured that Amazon Prime Video might stream HBO content in India in the near future as several HBO Max shows such as The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are already available on the platform.

The Independent has contacted HBO and Prime Video for comment.